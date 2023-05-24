Police arrested a 25-year-old man in Kent on Tuesday morning in connection with the death of his 25-year-old girlfriend 10 days before.

Witnesses told Kent Police a man and a woman entered a 7-Eleven in Kent in the early morning on May 13. The pair were arguing, according to witnesses, when the man struck the woman in the upper body, causing her to fall.

At 1:39 a.m., first responders arrived to find the woman having trouble breathing and administered CPR. She died at the scene. Police determined the death to be a homicide.

On May 23, Kent officers were responding to an unrelated call when they saw and arrested the man who they had identified as a suspect in the homicide.

The man is being held in jail for investigation of second-degree murder with bail set at $3 million, according to Kent Police.