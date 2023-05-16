A King County coroner’s jury has found a Kent police officer was justified when he shot and killed a 20-year-old man the officer believed may have struck other officers with a car while fleeing arrest.

The jury deliberated for more than six hours over two days before concluding Officer Jacob Reed reasonably feared for his life and the lives of other officers when he fired nine times point-blank into the side of Eugene Nelson the night of Aug. 9, 2017.

According to testimony, Reed had climbed into the passenger seat of a stolen Audi sports car and tried to stop Nelson from fleeing police by applying a “lateral vascular neck restraint” — a martial arts technique that can cause unconsciousness — as Nelson started to drive away.

Reed was unable to properly apply the hold — three of the six jurors found he failed to follow his training — and resorted to his handgun. According to testimony, Nelson refused to surrender even after Reed held the gun to his temple and threatened to shoot him. Reed testified he lowered the weapon to the man’s torso, warned him again, and then fired.

An autopsy showed Nelson suffered devastating injuries to his lungs, heart and spinal cord, which was severed. He died at the scene.

Police had responded to a complaint by Nelson’s ex-girlfriend that he had violated a domestic no-contact order by showing up at the Sultan Hookah Bar in a strip mall on the 23600 block of 104th Avenue Southeast near her workplace. Officers determined Nelson was not violating the order, but in the course of their investigation they found he was wanted on a felony warrant for car theft.

Officers entered the front door of the hookah bar, and Nelson fled out the back, where several other officers and a police dog were waiting. He briefly ran back into the bar, then exited again, jumped a railing, ran toward a white Audi parked in an alley behind the business, then climbed inside the car.

Nelson punched a Kent police dog named Ghost and struggled with officers, one of whom hit him with a flashlight. Nelson was beginning to pull away, with several officers and the police dog near the car, when Reed climbed into the passenger seat, struggled with Nelson and then shot him, according to testimony.

Reed testified during the inquest, which ended Tuesday, that he’d lost sight of Ghost and the other officers when Nelson started driving away, fearing they may have been struck or run over.

The jury determined all of them had “fallen away” from the moving car and were unhurt.