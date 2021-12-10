A Kent man was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison for sex trafficking a teenage girl, the U.S. Attorney’s Western Washington Office said in a statement.

Al-Penyo Brooks, 27, was federally charged in November 2020 for trafficking the teenager who was 17 at the time and has the developmental age of a 12-year-old, according to charging documents.

Brooks acknowledged in his plea agreement he also threatened to kill a 15-year-old runaway if she refused to work for him as a prostitute, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office statement. He also injured a woman by pushing her from a moving car when she said she no longer wanted to work for him as a prostitute.

“Outside of murder, this is the most despicable thing you can do … particularly given the age of the victims. The conduct is simply not acceptable. … It is someone who does not belong in society,” said U.S. District Judge James Robart during the sentencing hearing, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office statement.

Seattle police and Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies tracked the 17-year-old on May 15, 2020, to a North Seattle apartment where she had most recently signed into Facebook. Brooks was soon identified as a suspect.

Brooks had initially messaged the teen on Facebook on May 13, when the girl had expressed interest in music and songwriting and Brooks told her he could promote her in the music industry. Brooks began grooming her to work in prostitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office statement.

The teenager told Brooks she “felt abused at home,” according to charging documents, and Brooks told her to run away with him. He picked her up later that day, took her to a house and told her she would work as a prostitute and was expected to earn $1,000 a day. Brooks gave the teen drugs and alcohol and assaulted her while she was impaired, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office statement.

The teenager told police she made it clear she did not want to work as a prostitute, but was ignored, according to the charges.

“Mr. Brooks has spent most of his adult life exploiting the most vulnerable, living off the prostitution profits of juveniles and young women,” U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in the statement, adding that the “lengthy sentence” and supervised release are necessary to protect the public.

Brooks’ attorney, Stephan Illa, declined to comment on the case or sentencing.