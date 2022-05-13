A 59-year-old Kent man was arrested late Thursday and booked into the King County Jail on investigation of homicide for allegedly beating his 60-year-old roommate to death, according to Kent police.

Kent police officers responded to a report of a fight between two male roommates in the 27600 block of 123rd Avenue Southeast around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, says a news release posted on the police department’s Facebook page.

Officers performed CPR on the 60-year-old man, but he died at the scene, the release says. After questioning the 59-year-old man, police arrested him and booked him into jail.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the identity of the man who died as of Friday afternoon.

Court records show the 59-year-old man served prison time for trying to burn down his parents’ Shoreline house in 2006 and, most recently, pleaded guilty last year to felony violation of a domestic-violence lifetime protection granted to his mother.