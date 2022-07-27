A 19-year-old Kent man was charged last week with first-degree murder and is accused of firing a gun out of a car window and fatally wounding a man who was celebrating the Fourth of July with his family and neighbors in Federal Way, prosecutors say.

Sir Antonio-Patrick Agee II was arrested during a high-risk traffic stop in Auburn roughly seven minutes after one of his gunshots struck Matthew Saelor in the head, charging papers say. King County prosecutors initially charged Agee with first-degree assault but amended the charge after Saelor, also 19, died July 7 from his injuries, court records show.

Agee, who remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday, the records say.

An online crowdfunding campaign raised more than $25,000 to help Saelor’s family pay for medical and funeral expenses. Saelor, a student at the University of Washington Tacoma, was on track to graduate next year with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, according to the post.

Several people called 911 at 10 p.m. on July 4 to report a drive-by shooting in the 33400 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, charging papers say. Federal Way police learned several people, including children, had gathered on the residential street to light sparklers and fireworks in celebration of the holiday when drivers in a Kia and a Mercedes-Benz sped by, the charges say.

One of the neighbors yelled at the drivers to slow down, and a passenger in the back seat of the Kia yelled an expletive back and fired three to five rounds out the window, charging papers say.

Saelor, who was standing with his sisters outside his family’s house, was struck in the right temple and collapsed in the driveway, the charges say. Another round went through a 12-year-old child’s bedroom window, according to the charges.

Based on witness statements, police quickly located the Kia and pulled over its driver on Highway 18 near the interchange with Highway 167. Officers detained the driver and two passengers, including Agee, the charges say.

They also found a handgun on the rear passenger floor, near where Agee had been seated, according to the charges.

News researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this story.