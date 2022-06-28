King County prosecutors say a 28-year-old Kent man found out his girlfriend was having an affair, then fatally stabbed and shot his rival in Des Moines and disposed of the man’s body along a rural road near Skyway.

Kyle McCullough was charged Monday with second-degree murder, accused of killing 26-year-old David Aguayo on June 17 at an apartment in the 2000 block of Kent Des Moines Road, where Aguayo had been “couch surfing” with a friend, charging papers say.

Three days later, Aguayo’s sister was directed to the location of Aguayo’s remains and discovered a large tote bag wrapped in tarps in the 13500 block of Beacon Coal Mine Road South in unincorporated King County, according to the charges. She called 911 and King County Sheriff’s deputies found Aguayo’s body inside the tote.

During the investigation by Des Moines police, detectives determined Aguayo had been killed inside the Des Moines apartment and found evidence that someone had tried to clean blood from the scene, charging papers say.

McCullough’s girlfriend told detectives McCullough learned of the affair the morning Aguayo was killed and sent threatening messages to him, say the charges. A folding knife, bloody socks and other evidence were later found in McCullough’s Kent apartment, according to the charges.

An autopsy showed Aguayo had been shot at least twice and stabbed at least 12 times, with one of the stab wounds severing his carotid artery, say the charges.

McCullough was arrested at his apartment on Wednesday and remains jailed in lieu of $3 million bail, jail and court records show. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 11.