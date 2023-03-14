Luis Cerda was found dead over a year ago, strapped into the front passenger seat of his mother’s abandoned car, prosecutors say.

Eddie Contreras, who Cerda considered a friend, was charged last week in the 25-year-old man’s shooting death.

Contreras, a 27-year-old Kent resident, is accused of premeditated first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm for allegedly shooting Cerda in the head, presumably with a handgun owned by the victim and found without a magazine under his seat, court records show.

Contreras, who had been wanted on a warrant since November 2021, was arrested Feb. 28 in Kent after threatening to shoot up his ex-girlfriend’s family home and firing shots into the air, according to the records.

Contreras faces felony gun and harassment charges in that incident, as well as a 2021 allegation of violating a domestic-violence no contact order involving the same woman. He remains jailed in lieu of $5.24 million combined bail for the three felony cases, plus bail for an alleged DUI in another county, jail records show.

Contreras is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on the felony charges.

Cerda’s body was discovered the afternoon of Feb. 22, 2022, inside a Hyundai Elantra in the 12900 block of Southeast 312th Way in Auburn, according to the murder charges filed March 7.

Evidence found inside the car “indicated that his body had been positioned by someone else in the seat,” an Auburn police detective wrote in charging papers, which don’t say where the fatal shooting occurred or who found Cerda’s body.

Cerda’s girlfriend later told police she’d last exchanged text messages with Cerda at 12:14 a.m. that morning, and he had told her he was with Contreras. She said the two men were friends and had fought recently, but in the days before Cerda’s killing, Contreras wanted him “to join a gang and bring a gun,” according to charging papers.

Surveillance footage from two apartment complexes north of where Cerda’s mother’s vehicle was found showed the car arriving in the area at 2:42 a.m. A half-hour later, a man police identified as Contreras could be seen walking west along Southeast 312th Street, wearing only a T-shirt and jeans despite frigid temperatures, the charges say.

The men’s cellphone records also showed they were together just after midnight and traveled from north Kent, where Contreras lived, to Covington, then back to north Kent before traveling 4 ½ miles south to where Cerda’s body was found, say charging papers.

A couple of weeks before Cerda was killed, Contreras uploaded a video of himself to Snapchat in which he pointed a gun whose serial number, seen in the footage, showed the weapon was registered to Cerda, according to the charges. That serial number matched the gun later found with Cerda’s body, the charges say.

Contreras initially denied knowing Cerda during a March 1 interview with detectives at the King County Jail, say the charges, but he later said they may have met once.

Cerda’s killing was one of 119 homicides investigated by police in King County last year, a number that does not include people who were injured elsewhere but later died at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, according to preliminary data from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

In 2021, 119 people were also killed in King County homicides, according to data compiled by The Seattle Times with information from police, prosecutors and the medical examiner. Those figures are up from 113 killings in 2020 and 73 the year before.

Information from The Seattle Times archives is included in this story.