A 33-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest outside a Kent apartment complex in October because he refused to empty his pockets for an acquaintance who attempted to rob him at gunpoint, according to King County prosecutors.

Moses Wiggins III, 54, was charged Monday with first-degree murder in the Oct. 16 shooting death of Waheed “CJ” Rashid, who was driven from the scene and died in the parking lot of an auto-parts store, charging papers say. Wiggins, who was also charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, was arrested Monday and remains jailed in lieu of $3 million bail, jail and court records show.

Court records do not yet indicate which attorney is representing Wiggins.

The charges say Wiggins, Rashid and their girlfriends lived together on the streets and in an abandoned apartment building in Kent. A rift developed between the two couples over the botched sale of a stolen tool, and for four months before Rashid was killed Wiggins and his girlfriend randomly threatened, assaulted and demanded money from Rashid and his girlfriend, according to the charges.

Just before noon on Oct. 16, Kent police responded to the O’Reilly Auto Parts store in the 10400 block of Southeast 240th Street and found an unresponsive man later identified as Rashid on the ground next to a running car. The driver, who called 911, told police Rashid had been shot at the Phoenix Court Apartments, in the 23900 block of 111th Place Southeast, less than half a mile away, the charges say.

Based on witness accounts and video-surveillance footage, Kent police learned Rashid was being picked up by a friend at the apartment complex when he was confronted by a man armed with a 9 mm handgun, say the charges. The man demanded that Rashid empty his pockets, but Rashid refused and was shot once in the chest. He got into the front passenger seat of his friend’s car and told him to drive before losing consciousness, the charges say.

Police later recovered a spent 9 mm shell casing at the apartment complex.

The charges say a witness who was passing by the shooting scene later selected Wiggins’ photo from a police photo montage, identifying him as the gunman. Another man who had driven Wiggins to a market earlier in the day witnessed the shooting and also identified Wiggins as the shooter, according to the charges.