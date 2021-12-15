KENNEWICK — Police are again trying to find a robber who struck a convenience store on a busy Kennewick road.

The robber waited until other customers left the Pacific Food Mart on Clearwater Avenue before pulling out a knife and demanding cash from the clerk just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Kennewick police said in a release.

After getting money and taking some food, the thin man wearing all black rode away on a bicycle.

He rode south out of the parking lot.

Police tried tracking him using a K-9 police dog, but weren’t able to find him.

Kennewick police have been dealing with an increase in robberies in recent months. The Pacific Food Mart has been hit four times in the past year, and three of those holdups were in the last two months.

The most recent robbery on Oct. 30 involved a man who threatened a clerk with a knife before riding away on a bicycle.

Anyone with information on Wednesday’s robbery or the others is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.