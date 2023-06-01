An assistant football coach and substitute teacher was fired from Kamiak High School in Mukilteo after the police department opened an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with a student, according to the district.

The school became aware of the allegations March 31, when a staff member shared with a principal that they were notified by a community member, according to Mukilteo School District spokesperson Diane Bradford. The coach was placed on leave on April 3. He was terminated May 22.

The Seattle Times generally does not name criminal suspects until they have been charged.

The man had been working at the school since September 2022, when he was hired as an assistant football coach. He also served as an emergency substitute teacher this year.

He also subbed at Mariner High School, Bradford said. Bradford said the district notified other schools and districts the man worked for about the investigation.

A Mukilteo Police spokesperson confirmed there is an active investigation but didn’t give more details.

Kamiak principal Stephen J. Shurtleff addressed the investigation in letters to students and family members two days after the coach was terminated.

“We will protect the dignity and safety of our whole school community when we refrain from gossip, speculation, and spreading rumors,” Shurtleff said in a letter to family members. “Anyone can imagine how hurtful it would be for a young person to be subject to a rumor swirling around them while they are trying to go to school.”

Shurtleff encouraged students to use the school’s anonymous safety tip reporting tool or reach out to a staff member if they know anything connected to the investigation or any other incident.

“Since the investigation is ongoing, there is not much we can say until that process is complete,” Bradford said. “We are doing our best to protect the student’s privacy and dignity.”