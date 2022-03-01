SPOKANE — Gruesome details about the 2019 killings of five people on the Yakama Reservation were presented Monday during the opening day of James Dean Cloud’s trial in U.S. District Court in Spokane.

Cloud has been charged along with his brother, Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm with intent to commit bodily injury — 19 counts in all.

They are accused of going on a June 8, 2019, shooting spree that claimed the lives of Dennis Overacker, 61; John Cagle, 59; Michelle Starnes, 51; Catherine Eneas, 49; and Thomas Hernandez, 36, at a trailer in a remote area west of White Swan.

Lindell LaFollette and Esmeralda Zaragoza also were shot but survived.

The Clouds are also accused of entering a family’s property and holding a gun to a child’s head and demanding keys to their truck in an attempt to flee the area.

Their trials are being held separately, with Donovan Cloud’s following immediately after his brother’s.

Opening arguments

Prosecutor Tom Hanlon said two others who were with the Clouds — Morris Jackson and his niece, Natasha Jackson — will tell jurors how they were along for the ride that day when events turned deadly at the hands of the Clouds.

The Jacksons were shocked and feared for their own lives when complying with the Clouds, Hanlon said.

Hanlon also said DNA points to the Clouds as the gunmen.

“We’re going to ask you to find the defendant guilty as charged,” Hanlon told the jury in his opening argument.

Defense attorney Jeremy Sporn told jurors the full story has yet to be told, and that there is no solid evidence proving James Cloud carried out any shootings.

“He didn’t go there to rob anyone, he didn’t go there to shake anyone down, he didn’t go there to kill anyone. The evidence will show that,” Sporn told jurors.

Multiple scenes

Yakima County Sheriff’s Patrol Sgt. William Boyle was the first officer to respond that day. He said he answered a call about a shooting from a pickup heading up Evans Road. He intercepted the truck and found Overacker slumped over inside.

LaFollette and Zaragoza both also had gunshot wounds. They were covered in blood and frantic, Boyle said.

Boyle said when he pulled Overacker out of the truck, he had no pulse and appeared dead.

“At that point it was obvious that Dennis was gone,” Boyle said.

Zaragoza pulled her infant son from his car seat, uninjured, Boyle said.

Zaragoza and LaFollette told Boyle the shooting occurred at the trailer on Medicine Valley Road and that there were multiple shooters.

A gunman walked up and shot Overacker as he sat in the truck, then shot LaFollette, who managed to drive away. Another shot fired into the truck as it pulled away struck Zaragoza, they told Boyle.

Boyle said he told another deputy to stay and call for help while he headed to the trailer, where he met Yakama Nation Tribal Police and two other deputies.

They slowly approached the property at the end of a long dirt driveway. Several vehicles, outbuildings, campers and junk made the scene “a tactical nightmare,” Boyle said.

Hernandez’s body was found face down at the gate to the property. He was badly hurt but still alive, Boyle said.

Hernandez died shortly afterward, he said.

Officers slowly entered the trailer and found it had been ransacked, Boyle said.

There was a building near the trailer called a game room with a pool table and a foosball game. Starnes was found shot to death outside the game room on the ground. Cagle was found dead face down with his jeans pulled down inside the game room near the pool table, Boyle said.

Eneas was found shot to death outside, away from the game room. A door covered her body, Boyle said.

Then another call came in about a carjacking and kidnapping on Evans Road, Boyle said.

“That told me it was probably my homicide suspects and that someone else was going to get hurt if we didn’t get there fast,” Boyle said.

The Clouds are accused of taking a truck at gunpoint from a family living on Evans Road after their vehicle broke down on Stevens Road.

Hanlon said the Clouds held a gun to a boy and told his parents to give them the keys to their pickup. Hanlon also said the Clouds took the boy with them, but the boy jumped from the truck as it was leaving.

Boyle said when he arrived, a boy from the family told him there were people in a nearby field. Boyle said he and a tribal police officer pursued and eventually caught Morris and Natasha Jackson.

Cross examination

Defense attorney Lorinda Youngcourt probed Boyle about being the first officer on scene, whether he wrote any reports and later fact-checked his testimony against his reports.

She queried him about the time it took to get from Cagle’s truck to the trailer 12 miles away.

Boyle in his testimony said Zaragoza told him there were multiple shooters. Youngcourt asked if it was four and he said he recalled it being multiple.

She turned to his report, which stated Zaragoza reported four or maybe more shooters.

Boyle also said he was told the Clouds and Jacksons arrived in a maroon SUV. Youngcourt, referring to his reports, said Zaragoza didn’t tell him she saw them arrive in a maroon SUV.

She also asked about the specific position of the gates at the property when he arrived, and the evidence markers on the pool table, where Hanlon earlier said cigarette butts containing James Dean Cloud’s DNA were found.

She asked Boyle if the markers were there when he was there.

He said they weren’t.

“My point exactly. Thank you,” she said.

She asked if he remembered finding Morris Jackson’s wallet in the first truck abandoned on Stevens Road.

Boyle said he didn’t look inside; he only photographed the truck.

Youngcourt asked about how the Jacksons were captured, pointing out that Natasha Jackson “jumped into a canal and scrambled up the other side” before being arrested.

She said that Morris Jackson ran away but got down after Boyle ordered him to do so.

Later, Youngcourt said, Natasha Jackson led Boyle to the area where Morris Jackson tossed a rifle into a canal.

Boyle said Natasha did not point out where the rifle was tossed — she only showed him the path they took as they were fleeing. Investigators established a search pattern from that, he said.