Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer was required to post $100,000 bail while he awaits trial on false-reporting charges related to his controversial confrontation last year with a Black newspaper carrier.

Judge Jeffrey Jahns on Friday imposed the bail — ten times the amount requested by prosecutors — during a dramatic hearing in Pierce County District Court in Tacoma, revoking Troyer’s release on personal recognizance.

Jahns initially ordered Troyer to be taken into custody until he posted the cash or bond — telling him “you are not free” — drawing an angry objection from Troyer’s attorney, John Sheeran.

“What you are looking to do is a perp walk!” Sheeran said, accusing Jahns of seeking to humiliate the sheriff.

Jahns relented when Troyer’s attorney produced a bail agency representative in the courtroom, who said the bail amount would immediately be posted.

In a scathing ruling from the bench, Jahns pointed to testimony that Troyer had willfully violated his conditions of pretrial release by repeatedly contacting Sedrick Altheimer, the newspaper carrier, and ripped Troyer’s testimony about the incidents as “not credible” and “false or misleading.”

Jahns found that Troyer represented “a substantial danger to the community, especially Mr. Altheimer” and said there was a likelihood that Troyer would “seek to intimidate witnesses and otherwise seek to interfere with the administration of justice.”

Jahns pointed to Troyer’s status as the top law enforcement official in Pierce County, compared with Altheimer, who is a Black man in his 20s who would have every reason to fear for his safety due to Troyer’s actions.

“Mr. Altheimer is not a powerful man,” Jahns said. “Mr. Troyer is one of the most powerful men in Pierce County.”

Sheeran told Jahns the decision was “wrong on several fronts” and “insulting on several fronts.” He said Troyer would post the bail “and we will be back here for trial.”

Troyer faces criminal misdemeanor charges of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant over his Jan. 27, 2021, run-in with Altheimer, who was delivering papers on his regular route.

Troyer, in his personal SUV, had followed Altheimer before the two wound up in a 2 a.m. standoff. Troyer called an emergency dispatcher, claiming Altheimer was threatening to kill him, resulting in a massive multi-agency police response. But upon questioning by Tacoma police, Troyer backed off his threat accusations, according to an incident report made public months later.

Prosecutors with the state Attorney General’s Office last month filed a motion asking that Troyer be required to post $10,000 bail after a judge imposed an anti-harassment order against the sheriff over allegations he had tailed Altheimer on multiple occasions over the past several months.

“Defendant’s actions are a clear and willful violation of this court’s order that he have NO CONTACT with Sedrick Altheimer,” wrote assistant attorneys general Melanie Tratnik and Barbara Serrano in the motion.

In issuing the anti-harassment order, Pierce County District Court Pro Tem Judge Christine Chin cited testimony by Altheimer that Troyer had followed him in his unmarked white Tahoe, circling around and flashing his lights as he delivered newspapers in Tacoma. Chin’s order required Troyer to stay at least 1,000 feet away from Altheimer.

Troyer denied those incidents had occurred and said he had only run into Altheimer once in recent months, in April while visiting his elderly father, to whom Altheimer was delivering a newspaper late at night. He acknowledged speaking with Altheimer but claimed he didn’t recognize him when he spoke.

In his ruling Friday, Jahns, a visiting judge from Kitsap County, said he found Troyer’s statements about that encounter to be not at all credible, noting Troyer was sitting in his vehicle outside his father’s house.

“It is not reasonable to believe Mr. Troyer would not recognize Mr. Altheimer by sight,” he said, saying Troyer’s testimony “makes absolutely no sense.”

In a statement last month, Sheeran said the sheriff had no interest in being near Altheimer, and called the Attorney General’s office request for bail “a publicity stunt designed to smear the good reputation of a man who has spent 37 years working to protect the public.”

Altheimer has filed a civil-rights lawsuit against Pierce County, seeking at least $5 million in damages.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.