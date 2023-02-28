A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful termination and discrimination lawsuit filed against Seattle and its Police Department by a former officer fired for punching a handcuffed woman in 2014, finding the lawsuit was filed too late and fails on jurisdictional grounds.

Attorneys for Adley Shepherd say they will appeal the Friday ruling, which dismissed the lawsuit’s two remaining federal claims as well as claims alleging SPD violated state discrimination law in terminating Shepherd, who is Black.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian’s order allows Shepherd to refile some claims in state court. The judge concluded Shepherd had missed a four-year statute of limitation when he filed the lawsuit last year, and that a claim of employment discrimination could not proceed because Shepherd had been fired — and thus wasn’t employed — when he made the claim.

“This is an important case that needs to be tried before a jury, and we’re confident that when that day comes, Adley will be vindicated,” said defense lawyer Eric Helmy, a member of Shepherd’s legal team.

“With all due respect to the Court, the judge appears to have committed a number of reversible errors,” he said. “We look forward to appealing this matter to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.”

The ruling is the latest in a saga that began when Shepherd, then a patrol officer, punched a handcuffed and intoxicated woman, 23-year-old Miyekko Durden-Bosley, while arresting her on suspicion of a domestic violence charge June 22, 2014.

The repercussions of that punch have reverberated through the administrations of two Seattle mayors and three police chiefs, and have stymied the city’s efforts to get out from underneath Department of Justice oversight of its officer supervision, data collection, biased-policing and use-of-force policies.

The department tried to fire Shepherd after that incident, which fractured the orbit of Durden-Bosley’s right eye. But Shepherd appealed to the agency’s Disciplinary Review Board, which reinstated him as an officer over the objections of then-Mayor Jenny Durkan and former police Chief Kathleen O’Toole.

The review board’s decision rankled U.S. District Judge James Robart, who’s overseeing implementation of the DOJ’s 2012 consent decree.

Robart found the city had fallen partly out of compliance with the agreement, dashing the city’s early hopes of ending federal oversight, which is now entering its 11th year and has cost the city at least $200 million, according to documents provided by the mayor’s office.

Robart has said the SPD will remain under federal oversight until the department addresses and corrects an accountability system that allows a review board to overturn a police chief’s decision on who should wear a badge.

That system remains unchanged by the city. However, the state Court of Appeals — in upholding the department’s decision to fire Shepherd despite the review board’s ruling — has made it clear that the chief should have the final say in instances where a policy violation is obvious and the discipline in the public’s best interest.

Shepherd’s lawsuit alleged the SPD was negligent in his training and supervision — and, because of his race, unfair in his punishment.

Durden-Bosley sued the city over her violent arrest and in 2016 settled her lawsuit for $195,000.

O’Toole fired Shepherd that same year following an investigation by the Office of Police Accountability. But Shepherd, with the support of the Seattle Police Officer’s Guild, challenged his termination with the Disciplinary Review Board, which overturned O’Toole’s decision and reinstated him with a 15-day suspension.

City officials appealed to King County Superior Court, but not before Robart lashed the city for its failure to implement a police accountability system that would give the police chief — not the guild or a panel of civilian arbitrators — the final say in officer discipline. Robart said the city had fallen out of preliminary compliance with the settlement agreement, which continues today.

In his lawsuit, Shepherd claimed he reacted instinctively when Durden-Bosley kicked him in the face as he was trying to drag the handcuffed woman across the back seat of his police cruiser. Shepherd said he been trying to de-escalate a tense domestic violence situation.

The incident was captured on patrol car video, which Robart showed in open court just before announcing that the city had failed to comply with the consent decree, which the city entered in 2012 after a DOJ investigation found Seattle officers routinely engaged in excessive use of force and showed troubling evidence of biased policing.

Shepherd claimed O’Toole’s decision was motivated by politics and public opinion after video of the incident sparked public outrage. The lawsuit alleged the chief imposed discipline that went beyond the repercussions leveled in similar instances where questionable force was used.

In a statement Monday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell referenced his “State of the City” speech last week, where he said a “core pillar of our public safety strategy must be establishing our Police Department as a learning organization.”

The issue of officer accountability continues to be the major stumbling block to the city’s efforts to comply with the consent decree.

Shepherd had only been disciplined once before: He had received a 10-day suspension after he improperly released a domestic violence suspect, who returned home to murder his roommate.