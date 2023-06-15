After confusion around the breadth of an injunction barring Seattle police from making graffiti arrests, a judge has now clarified that other categories of the city’s property destruction law can be enforced.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Marsha Pechman filed an injunction blocking Seattle from making arrests under the city’s property destruction law. Pechman’s order was in response to a lawsuit filed by four people who were arrested in 2021 for writing anti-cop slogans in temporary chalk outside a police precinct.

“The criminalization of free speech significantly harms the public interest in far greater measure than the public might benefit from criminalizing property damage,” Pechman wrote in the injunction, which raised concerns about censorship under the existing graffiti policy.

The original injunction, however, encompassed the broader property destruction policy, which also includes non-graffiti property crimes such as smashing windows, slashing tires or destroying someone’s personal property, a category of arrests that makes up about 900 referrals to the city attorney each year.

After concern from both the plaintiffs and the city of Seattle on the scope of the injunction, Pechman filed an order early Thursday clarifying that only the graffiti subsection is affected by the injunction. Now Seattle police can make arrests related to other types of property damage, but are still prohibited from enforcing the graffiti portion of the law.

A spokesperson from the City Attorney’s Office said Thursday that “as a result of the court’s clarifying order, the Criminal Division of the City Attorney’s Office will immediately resume charging cases of property destruction.”