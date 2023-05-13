A King County judge will not allow Auburn police Officer Jeff Nelson’s tattoos or a disturbing string of prior violent arrests to be introduced as evidence in his upcoming murder trial, a stinging blow to the state’s theory of the case.

Superior Court Judge Nicole Gaines Phelps, in a pair of orders determining what evidence the jury will hear, said prosecutors failed to show the fatal shooting of Jesse Sarey had enough in common with 10 previous instances where Nelson had used significant and questionable force to include the earlier incidents as evidence at trial.

Prosecutors had sought to reference the earlier uses of force to prove Nelson has a penchant for violence.

Likewise, Phelps said the jury will not be shown any of Nelson’s extensive tattooing, which prosecutors had fought hard to include as evidence as symbolic of “Nelson’s approach to and attitude toward policing.”

The Seattle Times obtained the photographs after a legal fight over their disclosure. The images revealed a tapestry of tattoos, including several stylized skulls, howling wolves, a grim reaper, a snake curling around one arm, flames and spiderwebs. Nelson’s back is covered by a set of wings, and he has an inked spine on the skin above his own backbone.

One wrist contains the block letters “Judged by XII” and the other “Carried by VIII,” presumably a reference to a longtime police and military catchphrase: “Better to be judged by 12 than carried by eight.”

Prosecutors, in court briefings, have argued: “This phrase indicates a willingness to use force (including deadly force) and face legal consequences (judged by 12) rather than be carried by pallbearers (carried by 8).”

Phelps’ orders, issued May 8, said the admission of the tattoos as evidence would be prejudicial to Nelson while offering jurors no real insight into Sarey’s death.

“As argued persuasively by the defense, Officer Nelson’s tattoos have many meanings within the context of police and military service,” the judge wrote.

“None of those meanings are associated with a common scheme or plan to use violence.“

Nelson, 44, has pleaded not guilty to charges filed in 2020 of second-degree murder and first-degree assault for the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Sarey, whom he encountered while responding to a disorderly conduct call May 31, 2019.

Nelson became the first officer charged with murder in Washington following voters’ 2018 approval of Initiative 940, which implemented new legal standards for prosecutions in police use-of-force cases. He’s also the first officer charged with murder in King County in nearly 50 years.

Nelson fatally shot Sarey during a physical altercation outside Auburn’s Sunshine Market. Nelson claimed that during the struggle, Sarey tried to grab his folding knife and gun.

According to witnesses and video of the shooting, Sarey had his back to an ice machine when Nelson shot him in the abdomen and he slumped to the ground. Nelson’s gun malfunctioned, so he cleared the jam and fired a second shot into Sarey’s forehead, 3.4 seconds after firing the first round.

Nelson later said in a written statement that he believed Sarey had a knife and posed a threat before firing the first shot — and that Sarey was on his knees in a “squatting fashion … ready to spring forward” before he fired again.

The case is tentatively set to go to trial Dec. 4.

Sarey is the third person Nelson, an Army veteran who saw combat in Iraq before becoming a police officer, has killed during 12 years with Auburn police. By the time Nelson encountered Sarey, he had used force dozens of times during arrests, by means of his feet and fists, neck restraints, a police dog, Taser, patrol car and firearm.

Prosecutors had culled through those instances and chose 10 they believed were representative of Nelson’s penchant for escalating routine contacts into violent arrests, often involving young men of color. Seeking to introduce those cases into evidence in Nelson’s murder trial, prosecutors presented Phelps with extensive documentation, including dash-camera recordings, statements, police reports and other evidence verifying the uses of force.

In response, the judge concluded those 10 cases displayed “a common scheme (plan): the use of violence during routine and nonthreatening situations when someone showed him disrespect or failed to acknowledge his authority.

“It is also not lost on this Court that the majority of prior events involve interactions between Officer Nelson and young men of color,” the judge wrote.

The problem was that the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office didn’t present convincing enough evidence that Sarey’s death was part of that pattern.

Prosecutors presented the judge only with a copy of the detailed probable-cause affidavit that was filed when Nelson was charged in 2020. Phelps said that wasn’t enough.

“For evaluation of the prior 10 incidents, the state presented the Court with copious exhibits,” she wrote. “In contrast, the court has limited information regarding” Sarey’s death.

While the probable-cause document “presents a detailed summary” of the evidence against Nelson — referencing video and audio recordings, 911 calls, witness statements and the like — none of that “source material” was presented to the court for consideration, Phelps said.

Moreover, the judge said the defense has pointed out possible inaccuracies in that document that the state has not refuted, leaving her “unwilling to rely solely” on the document to determine whether Sarey’s death could fairly be included in any “common scheme” of unnecessarily violent arrests.

“Without the ability to independently observe and assess the evidence regarding the events of May 31, 2019, the court is unable to evaluate whether the prior acts by Officer Nelson and the events of May 31, 2019 are so ‘markedly and substantially similar’ they constitute a common scheme or plan” that would make them admissible at trial, the judge wrote.

A spokesperson for Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion said the office was aware of the rulings and considering its options. A telephone message left with Nelson’s attorney, Emma Scanlan, was not returned Friday.

In a separate ruling, Phelps said Nelson’s defense will not be allowed to present to the jury Sarey’s history of drug use, public intoxication and homelessness, finding his past irrelevant to the immediate circumstances that led to his death.

The city of Auburn has already paid $4 million to settle a civil lawsuit filed by Sarey’s family. Lawsuits over Nelson’s policing have cost the city a total of nearly $6 million.