Supporters and friends of Jaahnavi Kandula, the student who was fatally struck by a speeding police officer’s cruiser in January, met with Seattle’s mayor and police chief Saturday morning to seek more respect and a culture change in the city.

About 20 people walked into City Hall just before 11 a.m., including leaders of Indian American and South Asian community and humanitarian societies, for a scheduled conversation with Mayor Bruce Harrell and police Chief Adrian Diaz, said Arun Sharma, one of the organizers.

“In an hour meeting, I’m not expecting them to say here’s the magic, here’s the answer. But at least a desire … not just the police officers, but more than that — to make them accountable and acknowledge there’s a need for change,” Sharma said.

Kandula, a 23-year-old from India, was studying for a master’s degree at Northeastern University’s campus in Seattle’s tech-oriented South Lake Union neighborhood, aiming for a future in user-experience design.

A South Asian Dignity March was scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, from Denny Park to the crash site, at the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street.

International outrage has grown following the release of body camera footage in which police union Vice President Daniel Auderer laughed and joked shortly after the crash, saying Kandula was a “regular person.”

Advertising

“Eleven thousand dollars. She was 26 anyway,” Auderer said, misstating Kandula’s age. “She had limited value.”

Sharma said Auderer should not be in a position of authority as a police officer, nor should Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, who was on the other end of the conversation.

The Seattle Police Officers Guild said Friday that Auderer’s remarks were mocking how lawyers would act during a lawsuit. Auderer wrote in an August statement to the Office of Police Accountability he “had no idea who the victim was,” and only knew the victim’s approximate age and sex at the time.

More than 200 people on Thursday walked and chanted from South Lake Union to the Police Department’s West Precinct, with signs that read “Jail killer cops,” “Justice for Jaahnavi,” and “End police terror.” Demonstrators called for Kevin Dave, the officer who hit Kandula, to be convicted, and for Auderer to resign.

Leaders among Saturday’s coalition said they do not endorse eliminating police, but say Seattle must improve training, and stay engaged with the South Asian community. Statements by Harrell to date, that the offensive remarks represent an isolated incident, don’t go far enough to deal with the system and police culture, leaders said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.