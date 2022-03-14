The first coroner’s inquest under King County’s newly expanded process to review police-caused deaths will get under way Tuesday with the triallike examination of the facts surrounding the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Black man by Seattle police in 2017.

Damarius Butts was killed during an exchange of gunfire that left three officers injured following a downtown convenience store robbery on April 20, 2017. Four officers fired their weapons that day.

The inquest, to be held before a panel of eight jurors — six jurors and two alternates — ends a nearly five-year hiatus in the fact-finding process. Since the last inquest was held in 2017, more than 50 people have been killed by law enforcement in King County. The county’s charter — unique among Washington counties — requires a coroner’s jury to convene and look into the facts and circumstances surrounding any death involving law enforcement.

Most other Washington counties rely on death investigations conducted by a coroner or a medical examiner.

The newly expanded inquest process stems from revisions made in 2019 by King County Executive Dow Constantine, which were struck down in August 2020 by a King County Superior Court Judge, who ruled the executive had overstepped his authority. Attorneys for the Butts family challenged that opinion, and in July 2021 a unanimous Washington Supreme Court not only reversed that ruling but expanded the inquest process even further.

The changes were intended to rectify problems in a fact-finding system that has been blunted over the years and, according to Constantine and others, has tilted heavily in favor of law enforcement. Before the inquest process was halted by Constantine in 2017, jurors were routinely asked to determine only if the officer feared for their life when they resorted to using deadly force.

Now, for the first time in four decades, the justices said inquest jurors will be allowed to review department policies, officers’ actions and determine whether any of the deaths involved “criminal means.” The new process also allowed for the appointment of attorneys to represent the families in the hearings.

The changes promise longer and more expensive inquests. It is intended that as many as three inquests may be held simultaneously, each overseen by a former judge. Even so, Constantine has acknowledged it could take years before families of the more than 50 people police have killed will have their cases heard.

Moreover, King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg has said he is reluctant to issue a decision on whether police officers should be charged with a crime without inquest findings, although he maintains that in cases where the evidence is strong enough he can charge before an inquest is held.

That’s what happened when Satterberg’s office charged Auburn Police Officer Jeffery Nelson with murder in the 2019 shooting death of Jesse Sarey — the first time an officer has been charged with homicide in King County in more than 30 years.

The Butts inquest has been debated among attorneys for the family, the officers and the city of Seattle now for more than a year and has been postponed several times. All have raised questions about its transparency and integrity, however, LaRond Baker, an attorney for the Butts family, said Monday that many of those issues have been addressed and resolved.

Even so, the new process promises to be contentious and potentially cumbersome — each juror, at the end of testimony, will be required to answer as many as 100 questions about the officers’ actions and the department’s response. The hearing is expected to end on March 25.

For example, controversy has arisen over a decision by the Butts inquest administrator, former court of appeals judge Michael Spearman, to exclude the testimony of Adrianna Butts, the victim’s sister, who was convicted and served jail time for being involved in the robbery that led up to the shooting.

Ted Buck, one of the lawyers for the involved police officers, said his clients are concerned that she has not been called as a witness. Spearman has ruled that she has no relevant information about the what her brother did after the robbery that led to his shooting death.

According to police, Butts and his sister, who was 17 at the time, stole beer, doughnuts and chips from a 7-Eleven at 627 First Ave. on April 20, 2017. Butts showed the clerk a handgun, and then fled to a loading dock at the downtown Federal Building, where he reportedly exchange gunfire with officers. Three officers were hit, including Hudson Yang, who was struck in the face and suffered serious injuries. Another of the officers, Elizabeth Kennedy, was struck in her protective vest.

Four officers — Kennedy, Joshua Vaaga, Chris Meyer and Canek Gordillo — fired a total of 18 rounds. None was disciplined by the department.

Another major change in the process is that the involved officers will be required to testify under oath before the jury. Under the old process, officers could simply refuse to show up for the hearing. If they don’t want to answer a question, they will have to invoke their Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination before the inquest jury.

There are six other inquests scheduled. The county has said they will be called in chronological order.

All are overseen by an administrator, all of whom are former judges, and conducted by an inquest attorney. In the past, the prosecutor’s office ran the inquests, which were heard by district court judges. Constantine’s revisions removed the hearings from the courts, although the inquests retain many of the trappings of a trial.

Concerned about the integrity and fairness of the coroner’s inquest process, Constantine — relying on input from experts and the public — in 2018 published a report proposing sweeping changes in the system. A number of county law enforcement agencies including Renton, Auburn, Kent and Federal Way police and the King County Sheriff’s Office opposed the changes, arguing the changes strayed from the inquest’s fact-finding mission, and challenged them in court. Seattle, the state’s largest police department, initially had joined the group, but withdrew its opposition.

In August 2020, King County Superior Court Judge Julie Spector found Constantine had overstepped his authority, and struck down most of the revisions. In July 2021, the Washington Supreme Court overturned Spector and unanimously reinstated the expanded process.

The Butts inquest is the first under the new system, and the attorneys involved have struggled with fashioning a process that will set a precedent for future inquest juries.