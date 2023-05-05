Editor’s note: This story references suicide. If you or a loved one is in crisis, resources are available here.

Uniformed sheriff’s deputies and police officers lined a tunnel beneath 9th Avenue to salute and cheer Detective David Easterly, who was released from Harborview Medical Center on Friday, nearly seven weeks after being shot while serving an eviction notice in Ballard.

Easterly, a 25-year King County Sheriff’s Office veteran, was greeted by even more of his colleagues as he was wheeled into the lobby of the Maleng Building, across the street from the main hospital complex.

He credited his fellow detectives, Ben Miller and Ben Wheeler, with pulling him to safety, stanching his bleeding and getting him to medics, who then brought him to Harborview.

“If it wasn’t for those two, I wouldn’t have made it to the hospital,” said Easterly, who stood behind a podium without support and flashed a smile even as he appeared tired and ashen, a bulge of bandages visible beneath his shirt.

Easterly said he and Miller attended a first-aid class the week before the shooting and that his fellow detective “patched me up enough to get me to the hospital.” Harborview’s doctors and nurses — “the greatest team on the freaking planet” — fought hard to save him and “made my insides function enough to get to this point,” he said.

Easterly also thanked “the people brave and generous enough to give me their blood” and encouraged more people to sign up to donate.

Dr. Lisa McIntyre, a trauma surgeon, said Easterly was “very sick” but conscious when he arrived at the hospital and that it took an hours-long surgery “to fix things.” Easterly spent longer on a ventilator in the intensive care unit than doctors anticipated, she said, and required interventions in the ICU to treat internal injuries caused by a bullet that hit below his tactical vest.

“He did have injuries to his kidneys — that was his main problem,” McIntryre said.

Easterly, a member of the sheriff’s Civil Process Unit, which carries out court-ordered evictions, was critically wounded March 20 when he and the other detectives exchanged gunfire with a 29-year-old woman at an apartment building in the 800 block of Northwest 54th Street.

After a roughly two-hour standoff, the 29-year-old — who records show went by only one name, Eucytus or “Eucy” — was found dead inside her apartment. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office determined she died from a gunshot wound and ruled her death a suicide.

The Seattle Times names people who died by suicide only under limited circumstances, including when a death occurs during a high-profile news event.

How to find help If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988; you will be routed to a local crisis center where professionals can talk you through a risk assessment and provide resources in your community. More info: If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988; you will be routed to a local crisis center where professionals can talk you through a risk assessment and provide resources in your community. More info: suicidepreventionlifeline.org . Or reach out to Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741 for free, 24/7 crisis counseling. More info: crisistextline.org

Miller and Wheeler, who were placed on routine administrative leave after the shooting, have both returned to duty.

The involvement of Civil Process Unit deputies is often the final step in the eviction process, which typically begins when a landlord issues a two-week notice to pay rent or vacate the property and can sometimes involve months of civil proceedings.

While rents remain high and the number of homeless Seattle residents continues to rise, Eucytus’ eviction records paint a portrait of someone whose housing was destabilized by the COVID-19 pandemic and whose eviction was initially delayed by rental relief and eviction moratoriums.

King County Superior Court records show that her eviction began in the fall, when the owner of her apartment complex, Gilman Park Plaza, filed an eviction for more than $6,335 in unpaid rent, utilities and fees.

A judge in December ruled in favor of the landlord but said Eucytus couldn’t be removed before March 1, as to honor Seattle’s moratorium on winter evictions.

Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall, who attended Easterly’s sendoff from Harborview, said the injuries he suffered while serving the final eviction notice underscore the dangers law enforcement officers face on the job.

“I just think there are some people who feel they don’t have to comply with the law and (police work) is becoming more dangerous,” Cole-Tindall said.

Still, relief and gratitude permeated the gathering that included police officers from other agencies, including the Seattle Police Department, as well as the doctors and nurses who treated Easterly.

Members of the sheriff’s office were at the hospital every day, alongside Easterly’s 25-year-old son, Chance, and fiancée, Sara Mayfield, Cole-Tindall said. She said Easterly, who worked for the Honolulu Police Department before transferring to the sheriff’s office, is retiring and won’t return to duty.

“As the leader of the organization, it was obviously devastating,” Cole-Tindall said of Easterly’s shooting, which was followed by a 7 ½ hour surgery. “I’m just so grateful he’s going home today.”

Wearing sweatpants and a long-sleeve T-shirt, Easterly posed for photos with Cole-Tindall and members of his unit on Friday before being escorted outside and loaded into an SUV for the drive to his home in north Snohomish County.

Cole-Tindall told him she wished they were sending him off in sunshine instead of dreary Seattle rain.

“It could be a blizzard and I’d be happy,” Easterly replied.

Information from Seattle Times’ archives is included in this story.