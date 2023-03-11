An Everett police officer and Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies were involved in a shooting early Saturday morning, according to a news release.

The incident took place in the 800 block of 91st Place Southwest, a residential area in Everett’s Westmont neighborhood.

Authorities have not clarified who fired their guns, whether anyone was injured, or anything else about the circumstances.

The Skagit and Island County Multiple Agency Response Team is investigating. SMART is a team of detectives who investigate police use of deadly force.

The team did not respond to a request for comment and has not released additional information about the shooting. A statement released Saturday says the team cannot say anything until community representatives are assigned.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team was initially contacted to begin the investigation, but due to state law and potential conflicts of interest, the investigation was turned over, police said.