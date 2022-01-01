Three men were injured in three separate shootings on New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day, according to the Seattle Police Department.

So far, one suspect has been arrested in a shooting where a man was wounded inside a nightclub at 1:35 a.m. Saturday in Pioneer Square.

Multiple 911 calls were placed reporting that someone fired a gun inside a club located on the 100 block of South Washington Street, according to a report by the Police Department. Officers found a 35-year-old man outside the club with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Police declined to specify which club the shooting occurred at. Previous shootings occurred on the same block in late September, when a man was shot inside a club, and in July, when two people were killed and three others were injured.

Police are at the scene of a shooting at a nightclub in the 100 block of S Washington St. One adult male with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, possible suspect in custody. @SeattleFire medics transported the victim to the hospital. More info when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 1, 2022

Witnesses at the club Saturday morning described the alleged shooter to Seattle police officers. A 22-year-old suspect was found in a nearby parking lot and booked into King County Jail for first-degree assault and felony harassment.

Just 30 minutes before that shooting, a 23-year-old man entered Harborview with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told officers that he had been shot while walking in the Chinatown-International District. No other details were available from police as of Saturday afternoon.

Finally, around 6:35 p.m. Friday, a 38-year-old man entered a business in the Central District with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim said he had been shot several blocks away. He was transported to Harborview.