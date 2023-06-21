BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho father killed a neighboring family because he was upset that the neighbor’s 18-year-old son had reportedly exposed himself to the man’s children, a police document alleges.

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, of Kellogg, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Father’s Day shooting.

A probable cause affidavit from Idaho State Police Detective Justin Klitch says Kaylor fatally shot Kenneth Guardipee, 65; his daughter Kenna Guardipee, 41; and her sons, 16-year-old Aiken Smith and 18-year-old Devin Smith.

Kaylor and his wife, Kaylie Kaylor, told investigators they were upset because several days earlier, Devin Smith had masturbated in front of his bedroom window in full view of the Kaylors’ young daughters. The families shared a duplex, and the girls were playing outside.

The alleged exposure was reported to police, and the police report was forwarded to the county prosecutor so a potential criminal charge of indecent exposure could be filed. But on Sunday evening, the Kaylors had an argument with Kenna and Kenneth Guardipee over how the allegations were being handled. That’s when Majorjon Kaylor allegedly shot both the adults before going inside the family’s apartment to kill the two sons, according to the report that was released Tuesday evening.

Kaylor is being held without bond and has not yet entered a plea. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 3.