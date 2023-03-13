A human skull found last week in Be’er Sheva Park in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood is being investigated as a homicide, according to Seattle police.

A Seattle Parks employee found the skull the morning of March 8 while he was cleaning debris from a fenced-off area of the small waterside park on Lake Washington, police said.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office examined the remains and determined the victim had been stabbed, ruling the death a homicide.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information should call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line 206-233-5000.