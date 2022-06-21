The remains of a 56-year-old woman who went missing in Seattle were discovered Monday in the University District, prompting the Seattle Police Department to open a homicide investigation.

The remains were discovered by University of Washington police at a greenbelt near Ravenna Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street, according to SPD.

They were transferred to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office and later identified by SPD detectives. The woman’s name was not released Tuesday.

Separately, detectives are investigating three homicides from earlier this week.

On Monday morning, a man was shot and killed at a homeless encampment in West Seattle. Police have yet to identify the victim or their relationship to the camp, or released details of what led to the shooting.

Early Tuesday morning, a man and a woman were fatally shot in Wallingford, the city’s 23rd and 24th homicides of 2022. SPD received reports of gunshots at 12:30 a.m. Both victims had gunshot wounds by the time officers arrived, SPD said, and both died at the scene.