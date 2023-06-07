King County officials on Tuesday shared how their vision for a hate-crime reporting system and hotline are continuing to take shape, detailing costs and key components of their proposed model.

The county’s new community-based, hate-crime hotline will be designed to help victims obtain services more easily without needing to contact law enforcement — and to improve the county’s data collection on reported crimes motivated by hate and bias.

A model for the hotline outlines three primary initiatives: fully funding the program, establishing a centralized database and multilingual survey reporting tool, and founding an independent county commission that strengthens efforts to addresses the roots of hate and bias incidents.

Establishing the hotline — which was devised in 2022 and will be housed under the county’s Office of Equity, Racial and Social Justice — will cost an estimated $1.6 million, with recurring costs of roughly $1 million annually.

A final report on the proposed scope of the project, informed by robust hate-crime reporting systems in Oregon and California, is due in September. It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday when the hotline would be fully operational.

“It has become clear within this Stop Hate Hotline work group that it is crucial not only to collect data, but also to design a hotline that remains community-driven and prioritizes the needs of victims,” said Senayet Negusse special assistant to the chief equity and inclusion officer at the Office of Equity, Racial and Social Justice.

The effort comes as the number of reported hate crimes has increased significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, peaking in February 2021, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

County prosecutors have filed 279 hate-crime cases since 2018. Black people were targeted most often, resulting in slightly more than half of those cases, according to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Incidents targeting members of the LGBTQ+ community comprised 36% of the total prosecutions.

Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in particular experienced a surge in hate crimes during the pandemic, Negusse said. Overall, hate crimes resulting from bias over someone’s race or ethnicity account for 58% of cases filed, according to Tuesday’s report.

Still, hate crimes remain significantly unreported due to many victims’ distrust of law enforcement, fear of retribution from their attacker or feelings of uncertainty or disinterest in reporting.

The county Coalition Against Hate and Bias, formed in 2020 in response to increasing reports of hate crimes, has received over 625 reports of hate or bias since 2020, with 84% of respondents indicating they did not contact law enforcement officials.

Further, a 2022 King County report found that over one-third of residents in unincorporated King County decided not to report an emergency to police — because they believed they would either be ignored or that it was best to refrain from calling because the incident involved a person of color or someone struggling with their mental health.

While some community organizations already have helplines or provide care for victims of hate crimes, the county hotline could triage calls from residents who are unsure where to turn, Metropolitan King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn, who sponsored the proposal to create the hotline, previously told The Seattle Times.

Negusse said Tuesday that under the proposal, the hotline will look to offer support through a centralized database and multilingual reporting tool available via a hotline, voicemail box, online survey and virtual chat. The various platforms and robust translation services will be accessible to people with disabilities and designed to make sure people from a wide range of communities feel comfortable using the hotline.

“That’s just to ensure … that we’re being very intentional in our communications and showing that we are not only providing multilingual access, but disability access as well,” Negusse said. Reports could also be made anonymously.

Officials are considering staffing the hotline from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as at least one weekend day, Negusse said. Officials plan to make the website and voicemail box available at all times.

Under the proposal shared Tuesday, community leaders and organizations would form a county commission that would host community forums and training, publish a comprehensive report on hate crimes in King County and provide recommendations for how officials can bolster their efforts to address hate crimes and bias incidents.

Officials proposed hiring a program manager, three hotline coordinators and at least one King County Sheriff’s Office liaison.

Under the proposal, the coordinators would connect victims with the Sheriff’s Office, if victims so choose. They would also provide access to services whether or not an incident is reported to law enforcement.

The liaison would be responsible for building community trust, as well as educating and training other officers.

The hotline is also intended to raise awareness of hate crimes and bias incidents, provide context about how and where they occur, and collect data to inform the county’s response to such incidents.