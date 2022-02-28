RICHLAND — At least two cousins were among the three people killed in Sunday morning’s deadly street race near downtown Richland.

By Monday, a memorial for the three victims was building at the George Washington Way scene while the 19-year-old driver sat in jail awaiting her first court appearance.

Jennifer Ana Duong of Richland was driving a black car early Sunday when it crashed into a signal light pole at the intersection of Jadwin Avenue.

Her passengers have been identified as Lianna Salazar, 19; Andres Morfin, 20; and Daniel Trejo, 19.

Salazar and Morfin are cousins, and Trejo may also be related, according to Benton County Coroner Bill Leach.

All three were from Yakima County. Salazar was from Sunnyside. Both Morfin and Trejo lived in Grandview.

Advertising

Leach told the Tri-City Herald that all three died from severe injuries when the car hit the pole.

Detectives believe Duong was racing another car when she lost control.

Duong — who attended Kamiakin High School — was arrested on suspicion of three felony counts of vehicular homicide.

She was treated at a hospital before being booked into the Benton County jail at 9:13 a.m. Sunday.

The crash happened at 2:45 a.m. and the impact sheared the car in half, said Richland police.

Police initially asked for the public’s help in identifying two women in a white BMW, who had stopped to buy gas in the 1400 block of George Washington Way, and then were allegedly racing Duong’s car.

Advertising

By 4 p.m. Sunday, police posted that the BMW driver and the passenger, both juveniles, had contacted officers. Their names were not released.

The violence of the collision left many Tri-Citians shaken.

“Horrific scene,” posted one person on Facebook, after driving by the crash scene on his way to work. “My heart goes out to the families and first responders.”

Another who drove by in the early morning hours posted that it was the worst crash she had ever seen.

Lanes on George Washington Way were closed Sunday while work was done on the signal pole that was hit. Jadwin Avenue also was closed.

The roadway was reopened by Monday morning, except for the sidewalk around the crosswalks where city crews were still working.

Several bouquets of flowers and some cans of beer have been placed at the scene.