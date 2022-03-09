PORT ORCHARD — A suspect in the 1995 murder of a woman in Kitsap County has been identified through DNA, sheriff’s officials said.

Kitsap County Sheriff John Gese said Wednesday that Douglas Keith Krohne is suspected of killing 61-year-old Patricia Lorraine Barnes, KING-TV reported.

Krohne died in 2016. Gese said Texas-based lab Othram helped solve the case after the sheriff’s office reopened its investigation in 2018.

Barnes’ body was found unclothed and partially covered along a rural road in Kitsap County in August 1995, according to the sheriff’s office. She had been shot in the head twice.

After a lengthy investigation, detectives were unable to identify a suspect.

In 2018, the sheriff’s office reopened the investigation and sent DNA samples to the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory, as well as Othram labs and another private lab.

Orthram used the DNA evidence to search genealogy databases for possible genetic relatives of the suspect. In December 2021, Orthram labs provided the name of a potential suspect, sheriff’s officials said.

The DNA evidence linked Krohne to the killing. He also matched a 1995 artist rendering of the potential suspect.

Krohne lived in Seattle and Tacoma around 1995 and detectives said had a lengthy criminal history in Western Washington, including felony convictions and a kidnapping arrest in 1994.

Gese said Barnes’ family was relieved to have a resolution to her death.