The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is handling a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday involving Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies that left a homicide suspect dead.
Initial details of the incident are limited and attempts to reach law-enforcement agency representatives Sunday were unsuccessful.
According to posts on the Pierce County Sheriff’s social media accounts:
Deputies were dispatched shortly after midnight to the small town of Carbonado, near the northwest corner of Mount Rainier National Park, to assist the Buckley Police Department with a homicide response.
Deputies stopped a vehicle related to the homicide at Mundy Loss Road East between Highway 410 and 96th Street East. “There were shots fired,” said Pierce County Sherriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss in a video posted to Twitter early Sunday.
Deputies were not injured.
A SWAT team approached the vehicle and found the male suspect dead in the vehicle.
The multiagency force investigation team is tasked with investigating deadly force incidents involving law-enforcement officers in the county.