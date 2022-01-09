The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is handling a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday involving Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies that left a homicide suspect dead.

Initial details of the incident are limited and attempts to reach law-enforcement agency representatives Sunday were unsuccessful.

According to posts on the Pierce County Sheriff’s social media accounts:

Deputies were dispatched shortly after midnight to the small town of Carbonado, near the northwest corner of Mount Rainier National Park, to assist the Buckley Police Department with a homicide response.

Deputies stopped a vehicle related to the homicide at Mundy Loss Road East between Highway 410 and 96th Street East. “There were shots fired,” said Pierce County Sherriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss in a video posted to Twitter early Sunday.

Deputies called out shots fired after stopping a vehicle related to a homicide in Buckley just after midnight. Mundy loss Rd E is shut down between 410 and 96th St E. pic.twitter.com/cJBewcrPRr — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) January 9, 2022

Deputies were not injured.

A SWAT team approached the vehicle and found the male suspect dead in the vehicle.

The multiagency force investigation team is tasked with investigating deadly force incidents involving law-enforcement officers in the county.