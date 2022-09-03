One man was killed and two people were injured early Saturday in a three-car hit-and-run collision on Highway 20 near Sedro-Woolley. The driver believed responsible fled and was later located and arrested in Mount Vernon, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Anthony Reese.

The 21-year-old Concrete man who was arrested was driving west shortly before 12:30 a.m. in a Nissan truck. A State Patrol press memo says he struck the Honda Civic in front of him twice, forcing it into oncoming traffic. The Honda collided head on with a BMW 328.

The driver of the BMW, 26-year-old Michael A. Warnke-Sedano, of Mount Vernon, died at the scene. The driver and a passenger in the Honda were injured and transported to Skagit Valley Hospital.

Reese said the driver of the Nissan drove away. The truck was later located in Mount Vernon, where police also took the driver into custody. He was booked into the Skagit County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide and assault and hit-and-run, Reese said.