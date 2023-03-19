A heavy police response shut down the upper drive for departures at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday evening.

A post from the airport said Port of Seattle police were investigating a package on the ticketing level inside the terminal “out of an abundance of caution.” The airport cautioned passengers may experience rerouting for departures and ticketing.

Security checkpoints 3, 4, and 5 were closed. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed departing planes were grounded until 7:45 p.m.

The airport advised travelers to allow extra time if arriving at the airport Sunday night.

A bomb disposal robot was seen going inside the terminal. Around 6:50 p.m., a Port of Seattle police officer pushed everyone back from the police line.“Everyone please back up there’s going to be a little boom,” he said. An announcement over a loudspeaker also cautioned there might be an explosion.

Someone yelled, “Fire in the hole.” Then, a bang sounded out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.