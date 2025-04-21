A 47-year-old Thurston County handyman was ordered held without bail Monday in the disappearance and killing of a Tenino area woman, whose remains were discovered this month partially encased in concrete beneath a shed he was building for another client.

The Thurston County sheriff’s office identified Marcia Norman, 82, as a missing person on April 5 and found her remains four days later, according to the agency’s Facebook page. Her wrists and ankles had been bound with Velcro straps before she died from blunt force trauma and penetrating injuries to her head, says the probable cause statement detailing the sheriff’s investigation.

Deputy Prosecutor Rosemary Fitzgerald argued Monday for the no-bail hold. The man had been arrested in Montana two weeks ago for violating his community custody after he was convicted in 2022 for unrelated sex crimes against children. Fitzgerald said he is a flight risk and had demonstrated a clear propensity for violence.

“The allegations before the court today are shocking, both in their nature and in that the alleged victim was an 82-year-old woman, a member of this community who the defendant, over a two-year period, befriended and knew lived alone,” Fitzgerald said. “The manner in which her remains were disposed of … has demonstrated a pattern of targeting particularly vulnerable females.”

Defense attorney Eli Duncan acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations against her client but asked the court to consider setting bond.

Thurston County Superior Court Judge Mary Sue Wilson found probable cause to hold the man on investigation of premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and unlawful disposal of human remains. She also ordered him held without bail, finding the evidence showed a propensity for violence and that the man was a danger to the community.

The Seattle Times is not naming the man because he has not been criminally charged. Prosecutors expect to file charges Wednesday.

Marcia Norman’s family reported her missing to the Thurston County sheriff’s office on April 4, three days after friends and family members had last heard from her, according to a probable cause statement. Deputies went to Norman’s home on Military Road Southeast near Lake McIntosh and found her wallet, medications and vehicles at the house, the statement says.

Her family found her last text messages from April 1, showing she had dinner plans with her handyman that night. Due to the suspicious circumstances of Norman’s disappearance, an emergency ping was sent to Norman’s cellphone, which showed its last known location was early April 2 within a 4-mile radius of her house, according to the probable cause statement.

That same morning, images of the man’s Ford F-350 pickup were twice captured by a camera in Olympia with what appeared to be a large, round garbage can in the truck bed, the statement says. Also on April 2, the man rented an excavator and began work demolishing and rebuilding a shed at a property in Olympia owned by a woman who was friends with Norman, according to the statement.

Detectives interviewed the handyman, who denied any involvement in Norman’s disappearance, but they later searched his shared residence and seized a five-page letter that “appeared to be a meticulously planned out burglary/sexual assault of an adult woman, identified as a ‘customer,’ ” the statement says.

The man’s roommate emailed detectives on April 7, saying the man had borrowed his truck the day before and hadn’t returned home, according to the statement. Later that day, Idaho State Police contacted Thurston County sheriff’s detectives and reported the roommate’s truck was found in a rural area along Highway 12 and had been disabled after apparently hitting an elk, the statement says.

An arrest warrant was issued for the man for violating his Department of Corrections community custody. Missoula, Mont., police arrested him that night at a motel.

Back in the Olympia area, police dogs trained to detect human decomposition sniffed the handyman’s F-350 on April 8 and alerted to the scent in the pickup’s bed and tailgate, the statement says. The dogs were taken to the man’s jobsite and again alerted to the odor of human decomposition inside the shed and around its base, according to the statement.

Norman’s remains were recovered from under the shed the next day, the statement says.