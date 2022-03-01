After responding to a report Tuesday morning that shots had been fired inside a building at the Hanford Site on Tuesday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office quickly reported that deputies found no evidence of a shooting and had not located any victims at the decommissioned nuclear production facility.

The Tri-City Herald reported on the “possible shooting situation” at the site, with police investigating that an assailant was in the 200 East Area in the center of the site in an office building, the 2750E Building, used by Washington River Protection Solutions, the Hanford tank farm contractor.

Employees of the building were evacuated, while others working at the site went into lock down, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Richland Operations Office.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that law enforcement has contained the building and is working to clear it.

