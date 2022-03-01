The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report that shots were fired inside a building at the Hanford Site Tuesday, but no victims were immediately located at the decommissioned nuclear production facility.

The Tri-City Herald reported on the “possible shooting situation” at the site, with police investigating that an assailant was in the 200 East Area in the center of the site in an office building, the 2750E Building, used by Washington River Protection Solutions, the Hanford tank farm contractor.

While some employees have gone into lockdown, others were being told to prepare to run, hide or fight, the newspaper reported.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that law enforcement has contained the building and is working to clear it.

This post will be updated.