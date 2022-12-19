PORTLAND — A shooting just outside a hospital in Portland shattered a glass entrance door at the facility on Monday afternoon, police and the hospital said.

Legacy Emanuel Medical Center’s emergency department is still open and operational despite the damage, hospital spokesperson Ryan Frank told The Oregonian/Oregon Live. Police are investigating the shooting, which was reported at 1:14 p.m.

No injuries or arrests have been reported.

Investigators suspect someone shot at another person who was walking to or from the emergency department’s entrance, according to the news outlet. Officers reportedly found five shell casings and one bullet in the driveway just outside the entrance.

Portland recorded nearly 1,200 shootings between January and November, according to the city’s police bureau.