Eighty-eight people were fatally shot and 372 were wounded by gunfire in King County last year, surpassing 2020’s previous record high of 69 firearm-related homicides and 268 shooting injuries that were largely attributed to the stressors of the pandemic.

The King County Prosecutors Office’s on Monday released its 2021 year-end report for its Shots Fired Project, which counts fatal and injury shootings, shootings that result in property damage and those that don’t but can be confirmed through evidence such as shell casings. Law-enforcement agencies across the county reported 1,405 shots-fired incidents in 2021, up from 1,025 in 2020 and 858 the year before.

While gun violence has spiked in cities and even rural communities across the country, “it’s a uniquely American experience in response to the pandemic” which hasn’t been shared by other countries, said Prosecutor Dan Satterberg.

The Shots Fired Project tracks data from 20 police agencies across King County, but a majority of the shootings are reported by eight of them that account for roughly 79% of the county’s population. They are the Seattle, Tukwila, Renton, Kent, Auburn, Federal Way and Des Moines police departments and the King County Sheriff’s Office, which provides policing services to unincorporated King County and 16 contract cities.

According to the Shots Fired report, 62% of shooting incidents last year happened outside of Seattle city limits, up slightly from a four-year average of 60% from 2017 through 2020.

Of the 460 gunshot victims, 85% were male, 28% were between the ages of 18 and 24, and 81% were people of color, the report says. As in previous years, 48% of victims of both fatal and non-fatal shootings were Black and 27% of them were males between 18 and 24, the report says.