Four men arrested in connection with a string of armed home-invasion robberies targeting Asian residents in South Seattle were charged Friday with gun crimes while police continue to gather evidence to support robbery and hate crime charges.

The four men — Delauno Habtai, 26; Tyrhone Marr, 32; Demarcus Pate, 28; and Javez Tubbs, 31 — all have felony convictions and are not allowed to legally possess guns, according to the charges. They were each charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm based on the guns found inside their residences after their Wednesday arrests.

Habtai, whose Mount Baker apartment building is across the street from a house that was among the first to be robbed in June, was charged with three counts of unlawful firearm possession. Police found two pistols and a 9 mm, unregistered ghost gun in his unit, say the charges, which note one of the weapons was found on the living room floor where it was “readily accessible” to the young children who live there. He remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail.

Marr and Pate, who were arrested at houses less than a half-mile away from each other in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood, were each charged with two unlawful possession of a firearm counts and remain jailed in lieu of $1.5 million bail. Tubbs, who was arrested in Lakewood, was charged with one count of the gun possession charge, with his bail set at $1.25 million.

Under state law, prosecutors must file criminal charges within 72 hours of an arrest, not including weekends and holidays, or the person suspected of a crime must be released from custody. A judge Thursday found probable cause to hold the four men on investigation of varying counts of robbery and burglary, as well as probable cause to also hold three of them on suspicion of committing a hate crime.

But probable cause — which means it’s more likely than not the person committed the alleged crime — is a lower legal standard than what’s required for the filing of criminal charges. Prosecutors are ethically bound to only file charges if they believe they can prove those charges to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The police investigation is ongoing. We anticipate additional information to be referred to us. When we receive that additional information, we anticipate additional charging decisions,” Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, said in an email.

The Seattle Police Department has previously said groups of three to seven armed assailants committed 14 home-invasion robberies between June and August in four South Seattle ZIP codes, and McNerthney noted that deputy prosecutors have been working with police investigating the home invasions since August.

Prosecutors also Friday charged a 16-year-old boy who’s an alleged member of the same armed robbery crew. The boy, who remains in detention, was charged in King County Juvenile Court with two counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of first-degree burglary and one count each of attempted first-degree robbery and second-degree theft.

The boy was one of five assailants who broke into a house on Beacon Hill early June 26, and he was apparently shot during a “firefight in the residence,” according to charging papers. He was dropped off at a hospital and later connected to six other home-invasion robberies committed in August, the charges say.

His fingerprints were found inside a stolen car police recovered Aug. 17, parked less than 400 feet from the boy’s South Seattle home, the charges say. Also inside the car were items that had the name of one victim who had a gun shoved into his mouth while his Rainier View home was ransacked by seven assailants a day earlier, according to the charges.

Thousands of dollars in cash, designer handbags and belts, expensive watches and jewelry were among the items victims in the series of robberies reported stolen to police.

The Seattle Times does not typically name juvenile defendants unless they’re charged as adults. In 2018, the state Legislature removed first-degree robbery from the list of crimes that automatically send 16- and 17-year-olds to adult court. If convicted of the robbery charges, the 16-year-old would remain under the jurisdiction of the Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration until he turns 25.

Though they have different last names, the 16-year-old appears to be the brother of Jaqwan Jamison, 24, who was charged Friday with first-degree burglary in connection with a June 7 home invasion in Des Moines. Both were arrested Wednesday at the same house several blocks south of where Marr and Pate were arrested.

In the Des Moines case, three armed assailants forced entry into the home of an older Asian couple while they were sleeping, say the charges against Jamison. One of them held the husband at gunpoint while a second put a gun to the wife’s head and forced her to open a safe, which was emptied of cash and jewelry, charging papers say.

The woman also “had her jewelry torn off her wrist and neck,” and the home-invaders ransacked the house and threatened to kill her if she spoke about the robbery, say the charges.

Jamison’s DNA was later found on the couple’s safe, according to the charges.