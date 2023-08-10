Rainier Beach’s “blue coats” will be back, but first, they need time to heal.

A dozen people wearing the cerulean T-shirts and jackets that gave rise to their neighborhood nickname stood behind their boss Thursday in the same corner of the Safeway parking lot where two shooters opened fire two weeks ago, spraying dozens of bullets that injured five people and sent others running for cover.

That act of violence, in a place made sacred after a double homicide in the lot three years ago, has traumatized the same people who signed up to do the grueling, behind-the-scenes work of intervening in the lives of young people most at risk of picking up a gun and using it, said Marty Jackson.

Jackson is the executive director of the SE Network SafetyNet program, a violence prevention and youth empowerment initiative of the King County Boys & Girls Club. She was out of town the night of the July 28 shooting but said the people standing behind her — members of the SE Network’s Safe Passage team — were all present.

Team leader D’Mario Mallory was shot in the thigh but ran around tending to the wounded despite his own injury, while another member of Jackson’s staff was downed by a bullet to the back, she said. Two other staffers ran into the grocery store, where Jackson said they aided a young man who had been shot five times, and phoned his family as they waited for medics to arrive.

One man was treated at the scene and two others spent a night at Harborview Medical Center before they were released. As of last week, two of the victims were still being treated at Harborview but both have since been discharged, according to hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg.

Police have not made any arrests but collected casings from two guns. One police commander characterized the incident as a “one-sided shooting,” with both shooters firing in the same direction as opposed to exchanging gunfire.

“We stand in solidarity today because our team tended to the victims while being traumatized. This Safe Passage team also cared for each other in the midst of their own trauma,” said Jackson. “They cared for each other and they loved on each other and that’s what the community healing space has been about — how do we show love?”

Members of the Safe Passage team serve 100 hot meals every Friday night in this parking lot, playing “old-school” music from the likes of Marvin Gaye, Teddy Pendergrass and Keith Sweat. The team offers a safe place to grieve those lost to gun violence. But for now, the “community healing space” is on pause.

Jackson doesn’t know when they will start up again but said it will be soon, once her staff members have had a bit more time to heal from their physical and emotional wounds.

“These guys are ready to come back out and fight,” she said. “A lot of us may feel powerless to stop this gun violence that’s happening but if we don’t continue doing this work, if we don’t care for each other when one of us are injured because of this work, then what are we really doing out here?”

Activating the space was born out of back-to-back tragedies in 2020.

On Mother’s Day that year, 18-year-old Conner Dassa-Holland — a Rainier Beach High School graduate and a first-year University of Washington student — was fatally shot in the head outside his family home on 51st Avenue South, less than 1,000 feet from the Safeway parking lot. One of the store’s night supervisors heard the gunshots and called 911. No arrests have been made in connection with Dassa-Holland’s homicide.

Two weeks later, Christopher Wilson Jr., 35, and De’Andre Roberts, 23, were hanging out in the parking lot with friends when two other men got into an argument. Wilson and Roberts weren’t part of the dispute but were killed after an 18-year-old man fired off at least a dozen rounds, according to police. Charged with two counts of second-degree murder, Tayjuan Fletcher, now 21, remains jailed as he awaits trial for their killings, court records show.

Faded photos of Wilson and Roberts are taped to the trees south of the Safeway fuel station, where people have left silk flowers and empty bottles of cognac and vodka in an ongoing memorial to the two men, who both grew up in Rainier Beach. It’s along that same tree line that the Safe Passage team has hosted the community under pop-up tents since June 2020 — and where Seattle police have said the two shooters opened fire July 28.

Jackson mentioned all three fatal gun-violence victims by name during Thursday’s news conference.

The community healing space has slowly but surely changed the culture of the lot, where groups of people have long hung out to talk, laugh and catch up with each other, Jackson said. Though the space used to shut down at 6 p.m., the Friday events were extended to 10 p.m. in January 2021 — and she said the addition of new lighting and concrete parking stops have made that section of the parking lot feel safer.

“We want you to feel loved in this space. We want you to feel like you can sit and just be,” Jackson said.

The music and the food, including fried chicken, gumbo and peach cobbler purchased from local restaurants and food trucks, is meant to evoke a sense of nostalgia and leave people feeling safe and loved instead of pumped up and angry, said Jackson, who also grew up in the neighborhood.

She encouraged newer residents “to join in” on the fun and to not feel fearful of the young Black and brown people who socialize there. Jackson also said anyone can contribute their “time, talent or treasure” to combating gun violence in the city.

The recent Rainier Beach shooting made her realize groups like hers involved in interrupting that violence need dedicated resources to take care of their frontline workers. Jackson said the SE Network is bringing in a trauma therapist to treat her impacted staff members.

After meeting with the Safe Passage team Wednesday, Jackson said one staff member shared that she had bumped into Aaliek Davis inside the Safeway on Aug. 4, the first Friday the “blue coats” were absent from the parking lot after the shooting. Davis, one of the kids Jackson and her team have known since he was in middle school, told the staff member, “You guys got to get back out here, you guys got to come back,” Jackson said.

Davis, 22, and three of his friends were killed and a fourth was critically injured early the next day in a car crash in Renton.

“He was well-loved in this community and my heart goes out to his family,” Jackson said of Davis.

After hearing about her staff member’s last encounter with him, she said there was no way that the Safe Passage team wouldn’t be back.

CORRECTION: Teddy Pendergrass’ name was misspelled in an earlier version of this story.

Staff reporter Daisy Zavala Magaña contributed to this story, which includes information from Seattle Times’ archives.