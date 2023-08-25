When gunfire tore through a birthday party at a Rainier Avenue South hookah lounge last weekend, it became the latest story of bloodshed and violence for a part of Seattle already traumatized by a long history of gangs and guns.

Three people were killed, six more were injured and dozens of others ran for their cars in the parking lot behind Rainier Hookah Lounge, a nondescript beige storefront with blacked-out windows and no sign or posted hours in a multibusiness building in the Mount Baker neighborhood.

Anger, frustration and overwhelming sadness permeated a joint meeting of the Seattle Police Department’s South Precinct and African American advisory councils in Rainier Beach on Wednesday night. The first in-person meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic was planned weeks ago and meant to introduce residents to new precinct commander, Capt. Rob Brown.

In his new assignment for a month, Brown’s first day was July 28, when two shooters opened fire in the Safeway parking lot in Rainier Beach, wounding five people, including two members of the Safe Passage team that has hosted a weekly “community healing space” in the lot for people affected by gun violence.

No arrests have been made in either of the recent shootings.

“All I can say is that it is a highly complex investigation: lots of victims, lots of moving parts,” Brown said of the deadly gunfire at Rainier Hookah Lounge early Sunday.

Killed in the shooting were Jonathan Bishu, 22; Trevis Bellard, 32; and Nadia Kassa, 30.

Reached by phone earlier this week, Bishu’s father said his son graduated from Franklin High School in 2019 and celebrated his 22nd birthday earlier this month.

“You build a family house and your basement has a sinkhole. That’s how it feels. Just terrible,” Genanew Bishu Wolde said of his son’s shooting death.

Victoria Beach, chair of the SPD’s African American Community Advisory Council, said before Wednesday’s meeting that the hookah lounge shooting was gang related and occurred during a birthday party.

She said partygoers began to clear out when they saw members of different gangs talking to each other — “and when they started clearing the party, that’s when they pulled out the guns.”

“So many mothers have reached out to me, but I don’t know what to say to them,” Beach said of women who’ve recently lost children to gun violence. “I’m at a loss for words, and my heart is beyond broken.”

She blames the Seattle City Council’s decision three years ago to cut the Police Department’s budget in half — a move that was quickly walked back after the sudden retirement of then-Chief Carmen Best — for the subsequent exodus of hundreds of officers the department is struggling to replace.

“I blame the City Council that it’s mayhem in the city of Seattle,” Beach said.

Fedillah Kassa, one of Nadia Kassa’s six sisters, expressed anger and frustration over the lack of arrests.

“It’s been days now since the shooting took place … and these people are still on the streets,” Kassa said. “I feel like we have a lot of resources but they’re not in the neighborhoods that need them.”

She said kids are joining gangs because “there’s absolutely nothing to do” and that police need to build relationships with neighborhood kids before the youth start stealing cars and carrying guns.

“I can hear your hurt … and I agree with many of the things you said,” Brown told her.

He acknowledged most of the South Precinct’s gun violence is related to gangs and said officers recently arrested four juveniles in a stolen car, including an 11-year-old who claimed membership in a gang well-known for being one of the most violent in the city.

Deputy Seattle City Attorney Scott Lindsay told the gathering that the city’s Department of Construction and Inspections has issued an emergency order for Rainier Hookah Lounge to cease operations because the business doesn’t have the required land-use permit. It will not open Friday, he said.

Nearly a decade ago, then-Mayor Ed Murray began a push to shut down the city’s hookah lounges after community activist Donnie Chin was fatally shot in 2015 near a hookah lounge in the Chinatown International District. Faced with backlash, particularly from the city’s East African communities, Murray paused enforcement and ordered a racial-equity analysis.

But the city couldn’t come up with a regulatory license, and the lounges have continued to operate in a regulatory gray zone as private clubs — typically charging patrons nominal fees to become members as a way to circumvent the state’s indoor smoking ban.

The lounges don’t serve liquor but have become after-hours meetup locations, some of them opening in the early hours of the morning after the bars close, Erin Goodman, chair of the South Precinct Advisory Council, said in a phone interview before the meeting.

Goodman, also the executive director of the SODO Business Improvement Area, said surveillance cameras there have captured footage of street racing and reckless driving after a neighborhood hookah lounge closes at 5 a.m.

“Who is checking them to make sure bouncers are making sure to keep guns out?” she asked. “You can’t take their liquor license away. It’s completely a no man’s land and free-for-all.”