A 36-year-old Granite Falls man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a Marysville homicide, according to Marysville police.

Marysville officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 7200 block of 47th Ave. Monday night after a woman called 911 reporting someone had shot her boyfriend.

Upon arriving at the scene, Marysville officers found a man lying in the apartment complex parking lot, according to a news release from the department. Marysville Fire responded, but life-saving measures were not successful.

Officers learned the suspect had come to the victim’s apartment and had a conversation with him outside, said the release. During this interaction, the suspect allegedly shot the victim and fled.

The victim’s girlfriend provided the suspect’s name, which was broadcast to other local police agencies, according to the release. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the suspect’s vehicle at his residence and obtained a search warrant before taking him into custody, according to the release.

The suspect was booked at the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of second-degree murder.

The investigation is continuing, and police are asking that anyone who has any information on the shooting contact the Marysville Police Department at 360-363-8350.