A 26-year-old member of the U.S. Army accused of killing two women and injuring three other people during a festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre last month pleaded not guilty Wednesday to all criminal charges.

James M. Kelly faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree domestic violence assault in the shooting at the Beyond Wonderland festival, according to Grant County Superior Court documents. He’s being held without bail at the county jail.

A public defender has been assigned to Kelly, whose next court appearance is set for July 25. The trial is set to begin Aug. 25 and Kelly could face a sentence of up to life in prison, according to court documents.

Kelly told detectives he took a dose of psychedelic mushrooms on June 17 that caused him to hallucinate. His girlfriend recalled him saying he thought the world was ending, according to probable cause documents. He then went to his truck to retrieve a gun and ultimately fatally shot an engaged Seattle couple, Brandy Escamilla and Josilyn Ruiz, and seriously injured his girlfriend, another festival attendee and an employee, the documents allege.

Kelly, an active member of the U.S. Army at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, alleges his hallucinations might have led to the shooting, according to court documents.

The Gorge prohibits weapons of any kind at its venue and campground. It’s unclear what level of security enforces that policy at the campgrounds, but police said they are investigating.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., Kelly shot Escamilla and Ruiz, who were walking through the campground, according to court documents. He also shot a 31-year-old man from Eugene, Ore., who headed to the area when he heard the gunshots, documents allege.

Kelly’s girlfriend called 911 but was only able to tell a dispatcher Kelly had a gun before he discarded her phone, court documents state. Kelly then shot an employee responding to the reports of gunfire, according to the documents, and made his way to an adjacent field, where a Sheriff’s Office drone spotted him.

Kelly shot his girlfriend twice and also fired at the drone, hitting it once, documents allege.

Material from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.