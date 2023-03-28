A collision that occurred during the recovery of a stolen car Tuesday morning in Georgetown is blocking all westbound lanes in the area.

Seattle police are investigating the crash, which occurred near the intersection of South Michigan Street and Sixth Avenue South. A suspect is in custody, police said on Twitter shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Photos taken at the scene by news outlets shows a car sandwiched between two SPD patrol cars.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes.

No other details were immediately available.

