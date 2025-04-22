Students gathered at the steps of Garfield High School on Tuesday to remember their 18-year-old friend and classmate who was shot to death over the weekend in Yakima.

Salvador “Junior” Granillo, a Garfield senior, was killed Sunday at a house party in Yakima after an altercation, according to the Yakima County sheriff’s office. A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday after a brief manhunt and booked on suspicion of second-degree murder.

On Tuesday before classes began, dozens of students laid flowers, devotional candles and photos of Granillo in front of the school. Many tearfully embraced, comforting each other and teachers while some wrote messages and memories of Granillo on poster boards.

“Another loss of another precious person in our school community is devastating,” the Garfield PTSA said in a post.

Another Garfield student, Amarr Murphy-Paine, was killed last year outside the school in a still unsolved murder, following other shootings in the area. The outcry over gun violence affecting the Garfield community was renewed on Tuesday.