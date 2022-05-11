King County prosecutors have accused a former Highline School District employee with sending a sexual message to a 16-year-old student, according to court documents.

Jasmine Christina Moore, a 24-year-old former paraeducator for Tyee High School in SeaTac, is charged with communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. She resigned from her position last week after being on leave for roughly four months, according to court documents.

District officials hired an independent investigator after learning in January that the student was “bragging” about having kissed a teacher, later identified as Moore, probable cause documents say.

The student later said in a March interview, his second with the investigator, that he and Moore had sexual contact in her car on school property, according to court documents. That disclosure prompted school officials to contact law enforcement.

But the student walked back that claim in an interview the next month, saying they kissed but did not have sexual contact, documents say. In a separate interview with a King County Sheriff’s Office detective, the student said he and Moore flirted and had sexual conversations in person and on Snapchat, according to documents.

The independent investigator’s report showed that Moore initially messaged a school administrator on Dec. 12, 2021, over rumors about her having sexual contact with the student.

She denied that during a February interview, according to court documents, but she said she took the student to buy food off campus during after-school tutoring.

Moore said that she didn’t know the trip was a violation of district policy and that she knows the student and his family, documents say.

She denied during an April interview with the sheriff’s detective that she kissed the student and had sexual conversations with him, according to the documents. She said she told the student to stop “hitting on her” many times, the documents say.

The detective then served a search warrant, seized Moore’s electronics and found she had sent a sexual message to the student, according to court documents.

Moore, who was also a volleyball coach, tutored the student during the winter sports season with other students present in the classroom, according to court documents.

She resigned May 2 from the Highline School District, documents say.