A former Sunday school teacher in Redmond is accused of possessing thousands of child pornography images, according to King County prosecutors.

Douglas Meerdink, 70, was charged Tuesday with three total counts of first- and second-degree possession of images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. His bail was set at $100,000, and he was prohibited from having contact with minors.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received a report from Yahoo on Oct. 6 that a user, later identified as Meerdink, had uploaded 2,114 child pornography files, according to probable cause documents.

A Redmond police detective found Meerdink had accessed the Yahoo account from multiple IP addresses since at least 2012, including some registered to the King County Library System.

Yahoo submitted a second report after finding Meerdink, who taught second and third graders at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship church, was in a position of authority within a classroom of young children, according to court documents.

Law enforcement officials served a search warrant at Meerdink’s residence on Monday. They detained Meerdink, who told detectives he has had “issues with pornographic material” for some time, documents say.

Meerdink was convicted of a charge of indecent liberties in 1988 for soliciting an underage sex worker and was mandated to register as a sex offender until 2003, according to court documents.

Meerdink’s arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 17. He had not been assigned a lawyer as of Thursday evening.