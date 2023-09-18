A former Puyallup police officer who was charged with third-degree rape in March has again been arrested for investigation of a sexual assault, home invasion and kidnapping in Connecticut.

Puyallup police arrested former officer Niamkey Amichia, 32, on Friday at Puyallup City Hall as he was attempting to retrieve personal property from the department, which had been held following his arrest in March.

Amichia was charged in March in connection with an October 2022 rape of a woman he met online. He was fired from the department following the arrest.

The sexual assault survivor told police she posted an advertisement on an adult site where she connected with Amichia and agreed to meet for sex, according to probable cause documents. The woman refused to have sex with Amichia because he did not have protection, so he became aggressive and assaulted the woman in his truck, court documents say. The DNA found in that case matched another rape case reported in Connecticut, according to police.

On Friday, Amichia attempted to retrieve a firearm from the department. Puyallup Police Department policy requires that a criminal history inquiry

be run before the release of any firearms. The inquiry was run a few hours before the meeting, and the nationwide, fully extraditable arrest warrant out of the Connecticut Superior Court showed up. Amichia was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, home invasion, impersonating a police officer and unlawful restraint.

Amichia was booked into the Pierce County Jail, where he will await an extradition hearing, police said.