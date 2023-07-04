A former Kamiak High School assistant football coach and substitute teacher was arrested Thursday for investigation of sexual misconduct with a minor student and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

The 33-year-old Lake Stevens man was placed on leave from Kamiak in April and fired in May after the Mukilteo Police Department opened an investigation into the allegations. The Seattle Times does not typically name suspects who have not been charged.

An inappropriate relationship was reported in April, police say. The same day the investigation began, three female students told a staff member that the suspect had recorded them on his phone during yoga class, according to a probable cause statement filed in court on June 28.

A senior student told police she became involved in the football team the suspect was coaching last fall and would tape up players before games and practices. According to the probable cause statement, the suspect flirted with the student at football games and practices before telling her in September that what he wanted to do with her “would get us in a lot of trouble” and that he “didn’t care and wanted to risk it.”

Police allege that the suspect had five sexual encounters with the minor between November and March, including at school. DNA evidence found in a portable classroom connected him to the crime, court papers say.

“District staff continue to partner with local law enforcement throughout this process while safeguarding the student’s privacy as best we can,” said a statement from Mukilteo School District spokesperson Diane Bradford. “We are looking forward to legal resolution and will also conduct our own investigation.”

Kamiak High School Principal Stephen Shurtleff addressed the investigation in letters to students and family members two days after the coach was terminated.

“We will protect the dignity and safety of our whole school community when we refrain from gossip, speculation, and spreading rumors,” Shurtleff said in a letter to family members. “Anyone can imagine how hurtful it would be for a young person to be subject to a rumor swirling around them while they are trying to go to school.”

Shurtleff encouraged students to use the school’s anonymous safety tip reporting tool or reach out to a staff member if they know anything connected to the investigation or any other incident.

After media outlets published reports of the suspect’s firing from Kamiak, a former patient of Lakeside Milam Treatment Center told police the man had sexually taken advantage of her while he was employed at the center in 2013. The former patient said she was undergoing treatment for substance use at the time.

A Mukilteo police form said the suspect should not be released from custody because he “has a history of fleeing and relocating whenever he engages in questionable behavior with a remote chance of criminal prosecution.” The form states that he fled Washington in 2013 after a sexual misconduct allegation, fled Idaho after a rape allegation and was the subject of similar allegations in Arizona.

In 2019, two women reported to Idaho Falls police that the suspect had raped them. According to the probable cause statement, one victim believed she was drugged and the other was reportedly intoxicated. Detectives “were unable to gather sufficient evidence to charge” him.

The suspect was also convicted of domestic violence in Everett in 2009, according to a court petition for restoration of firearm rights.

While Mukilteo police investigated the most recent allegations, a Lake Stevens detective received a report of the suspect following a 16-year-old girl from store to store, commenting on her looks, the probable cause statement said.

Snohomish County Jail records indicate the suspect was released on Friday, after making bail.