Former Washington Husky and Reign goalkeeper Hope Solo was taken into police custody Thursday in North Carolina and charged with impaired driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse.

A Winston-Salem police spokeswoman told The Seattle Times that Solo was arrested at a Walmart parking lot and taken to the Forsyth County jail where she was processed and released.

Solo’s two children that she has with husband and former UW Husky and Seattle Seahawk Jerramy Stevens were in her car at the time of her arrest, according to arresting documents.

The Winston-Salem police declined to provide further details, citing an ongoing criminal investigation.

Solo’s lawyer Rich Nichols released a statement on her Twitter account.

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges,” the statement said.

Advertising

She was suspended for 30 days in early 2015 after she and husband Stevens were pulled over in a U.S. Soccer-owned van and Stevens was charged with DUI. She was also benched after publicly questioning coach Greg Ryan’s decision to start Briana Scurry against Brazil during the 2007 World Cup, comments many saw as a slight against Scurry.

In 2014, Solo was arrested at her Kirkland home for allegedly striking her half sister and her nephew. She was charged with two counts of fourth-degree domestic-violence assault.

City prosecutors dropped those charges in 2018, saying the witnesses in the case wanted to move on with their lives and did not want to participate in a trial.

Solo was dismissed from the national team following the 2016 Olympics in Brazil after calling the Swedish team “cowards” for taking a defensive stance against the defending gold medalists, ending a laudable playing career that was also marred by controversy.

She was suspended for 30 days in early 2015 after she and husband Jerramy Stevens were pulled over in a U.S. Soccer-owned van and Stevens was charged with DUI. She was also benched after publicly questioning coach Greg Ryan’s decision to start Briana Scurry against Brazil during the 2007 World Cup, comments many saw as a slight against Scurry.

Solo, 40, is a two-time gold medalist who helped the United States women’s soccer team win the World Cup in 2015.

Advertising

The Richland, Wash. native starred with the Washington Huskies (1999-2002) before rising to acclaim during a 13-year professional career that included stints with the Seattle Sounders Women (2012) and Reign (2013-16).

Solo, who is regarded as one of the top female goalkeepers of all time, was elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame in January.

Solo was dismissed from the national team following the 2016 Olympics in Brazil after calling the Swedish team “cowards” for taking a defensive stance against the defending gold medalists, ending a laudable playing career that was also marred by controversy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.