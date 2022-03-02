EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A former Everett police officer must spend 10 days in jail, perform community service and spend six years essentially on probation, for stalking an ex-girlfriend, a judge ruled Tuesday.

A Snohomish County Superior Court jury found Jared Corson, 37, of Kirkland, guilty last month of stalking, official misconduct and intercepting private communication, The (Everett) Herald reported.

The former officer was charged with using a tracking device on a car belonging to the woman’s new boyfriend, then lying about it in a sworn deposition when the woman applied for a protection order.

Under state guidelines, Corson faced up to a year of jail time for each of the three crimes.

Deputy prosecutor Matthew Boska asked the judge to impose a sentence of 60 days in jail, followed by community service. The prosecutor said the fact that Corson was a police officer was an aggravating factor.

Defense attorney Karen Halverson asked the judge to impose a sentence of community service.

In her sentencing memorandum, Halverson wrote that Corson is the lone financial provider for his wife and their two young children.

Corson, who worked for the Everett Police Department for five years, was placed on leave in December 2020 amid an internal investigation. He resigned months later.

Corson in court apologized to police officers for his conduct.