After a weekend of relentless gun violence, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell on Monday called the spate of shootings “unacceptable” and emphasized the importance of making Seattle “a city where safety is an inherent right.”

Between Friday and Sunday evenings, seven shootings in Seattle and Renton injured at least 11 people and killed one man, who was shot near Capitol Hill’s Cal Anderson Park. Among the wounded is a 14-year-old girl shot in the leg as more than 80 rounds were fired from a bar near T-Mobile Park.

“We know that these kinds of tragedies are quite frankly just unacceptable in the city of Seattle and in this country,” Harrell said during a news conference. “In all this instances, I first want to express my heartfelt sympathy to the families, friends and communities that are impacted.”

Harrell once again emphasized his approach to public safety: increasing police presence through hiring incentives, emphasizing the importance of community-based organizations and pressing for changes to Washington gun safety laws.

“The answers are pretty simple in nature,” he said. “We have too many guns out there and too many guns in the wrong hands.”

Harrell has proposed spending $2 million on recruiting and hiring incentives, in a push to add 500 officers to the police force over the next two years. The City Council is expected to consider Harrell’s proposal this week.

Over the past decade, the number of sworn officers at SPD has dropped from around 1,300 from 2013-19 to under 1,000 in 2022, with more than 400 resignations and retirements since 2020. While SPD staffing has been fully funded in that time, the department has struggled to recruit quickly enough to keep up with attrition.

