Five people died in Renton in two single-vehicle crashes that took place within an hour of each other Saturday morning, according to police.

One person died shortly after midnight in a single-vehicle collision at Southeast Petrovitsky Road and 126th Avenue Southeast. The driver was traveling east and speeding when they approached a curve, hit a curb and left the roadway, Renton police said in a news release. The car struck a tree and caught fire. The person died at the scene.

In a separate crash about 45 minutes later a vehicle at the 400 block of Rainier Avenue North was found split in half. Several of the five occupants had been ejected from the car and the front of the vehicle was on fire. Four people died at the scene. Another person is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center.

Renton police said the investigation found the vehicle was speeding when the driver lost control, slid down the road and collided with a tree, splitting the car down the middle due to the impact.

Authorities did not release the identities of the victims in the two crashes.

Anyone with information about either collision is asked to call 911.