Shots were fired across Seattle early Sunday morning in yet another weekend night of gun violence.

Around 1 a.m., four people were wounded in a shooting on the 4300 block of University Way, near the popular Flowers Bar & Restaurant, according to an item in the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter.

Two man began to fight outside the bar, when one pulled out a gun and fired three to five rounds, then fled, witnesses told police. No suspect has been arrested as of Sunday morning.

The victims, ages 19 to 20, were taken to Harborview Medical Center. Two are in non-life threatening or satisfactory condition, and two have since been released, according to hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg.

Police also responded to reports of gunshots in the Chinatown International District around 2:30 a.m. where four cars and two buildings were damages by the more than two dozen shots fired.

Almost simultaneously, a man was shot in the leg near Pioneer Square, telling officers he was shot by an unknown man when attempting to stop a fight between two strangers.

No arrests have been made in either of the cases and all remain active investigations.